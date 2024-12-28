Allen’s Substack
From Both Sides Now:
Stephen Baskerville asks Who Lost America?
Apr 2
•
Allen Frantzen
9
14
March 2025
Wild Irish Eyes
Growing up on Chicago’s South Side in 1920
Mar 16
•
Allen Frantzen
4
S’not Me, Dad!
Vance, Musk, and the Family
Mar 10
•
Allen Frantzen
7
5
February 2025
The boxer and the ballad singer
Edith Piaf and Marcel Cerdan
Feb 15
•
Allen Frantzen
3
Chicken Little
For the left, the sky is always falling
Feb 1
•
Allen Frantzen
8
5
January 2025
Men in Love
Pygmalion, Perfection, and the Work of “My Fair Lady”
Jan 8
•
Allen Frantzen
6
1
December 2024
Trump’s Cabinet:
“Angry vets,” social class, and contempt for the military
Dec 28, 2024
•
Allen Frantzen
8
10
Cabin Fever
The wild life of the modern hermit
Dec 4, 2024
•
Allen Frantzen
7
3
November 2024
Gimme Shelter!
Trump won? Cancel class!
Nov 23, 2024
•
Allen Frantzen
8
9
October 2024
Go Hamas! Go Hezbollah!
What’s happened to Higher Ed?
Oct 23, 2024
•
Allen Frantzen
3
September 2024
Trash Talk from Rap to “Rigoletto”
The dangerous games people play
Sep 28, 2024
•
Allen Frantzen
6
7
Colonialism and Cary Grant
Soft feminism and "Madame Butterfly" (1932)
Sep 9, 2024
•
Allen Frantzen
6
2
