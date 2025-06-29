Allen’s Substack

Allen’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Asa Boxer's avatar
Asa Boxer
Jun 30

Thoroughly enjoyable read, Allen. Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
Jun 30

Thank you Allen for a totally fascinating read! Twain was quite a character and this brought him to life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Allen Frantzen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture