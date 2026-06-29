Allen’s Substack

Allen’s Substack

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Asa Boxer's avatar
Asa Boxer
Jul 2Edited

Interesting summation, Allen. Thanks. I subscribe to a couple of interesting critics of AI who point out often that the tech is way overhyped. When it comes to writing code, for example, sure, AI can write code, but it makes errors, and then a coder has to go in and find the errors in code he never wrote, which leads to less efficiency rather than more. There will no doubt be a period of adjustment as companies figure out what works and what doesn't. I think we'll need coders for the foreseeable future. What AI is good for in terms of coding is quick modelling by non-professionals to sell new apps and give coders a strong sense of what a client is asking for. There are plenty of other examples of AI being useful, but not quite as useful or reliable as advertised. I would also challenge the notion that robots don't get tired. There's a lot of sleight of hand where AI is concerned. For instance, it mimics intelligence without understanding, and many are fooled into believing that AI is self-reflexive or has an idea what the world is.

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Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
Jun 29

Fascinating read Allen. So much we don't know about how all of this is going to play out. Quite a bit of this was new to me, so thanks for that. Waymo brought a chuckle.

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