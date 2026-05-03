In a recent essay called “We Jews Have the Honor of Being Hated,” Brett Stephens puts anti-Semitism in a new frame. He suggests that some Jews make the mistake of thinking that “anti-Semitism stems, fundamentally, from missing or inaccurate information.” If people knew more about Jews, according to that view, their hatred “might dissipate or never start in the first place” (pp. 21-22).

Stephens questions that optimism. He believes that anti-Semitism is not “a prejudice or a belief” but is instead “a neurosis” (p. 22). He reframes anti-Semitism as a phobia, an anxiety that persists in the face of contradictory information. A neurosis—usually seen as a chronic disorder—is a manifestation of a fear or an anxiety that might escape the awareness of the one who suffers from it.

Hating Jews is not a considered political opinion, in this view, but instead a defensive ritual. It is a way to manage fear. If information and argument could change anti-Semitic convictions, those convictions would have been abandoned long ago. Stephens’ point is that information and argument have no power over neurosis. Anti-Semitism is not based on information or reason and cannot be corrected by either one.

What Stephens says about anti-Semitism applies to climate activism. In 2008 he published a critique of climate activism as “mass neurosis.” He wrote that “a light carbon footprint has become the 21st-century equivalent of sexual abstinence,” and he stated that “global warming is a sick-souled religion” (“Mass Neurosis”).

Climate hysteria and anti-Semitism are different. Whereas prejudice against Jews and Judaism is given a historical basis, strong views about climate change are predicated on a projections for a future that, however keenly anticipated, has failed to arrive. In 2015 then-U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe reviewed climate predictions. Ten years later his list of failures would have been longer.

Psychologists regard neurosis as a substitute for deep suffering and pain, an avoidance mechanism that redirects suffering from a legitimate cause to an adopted one. A defensive maneuver, in the view of Carl Jung, neurosis leads one to substitute an external problem (such as climate change) for an internal difficulty that the person prefers not to confront or is unable to confront. After a politically motivated shooting, we know, it is not unusual to learn that the shooter had psychological disorders as well as extreme political views, and sometime also had a history of troubling behavior.

Activists believe that climate change is a threat to our existence. They see signs of this change all around them and believe that human impact is the cause. They cite colder winters, warmer winters, hotter summers, colder summers, and any and all weather-related irregularities, moving between weather (short-term conditions) and climate (intervals of 30 years or more) in the interest of supporting their case.

The activists have a point. Some changes are real. Seasonal weather varies from year to year, but long-term studies show some long-term patterns, i.e., emerging climates. One example is increasing cold in the eastern U.S. and increasing heat in the west. A Stanford University report from ten years ago gives human cause as the chief reason, and notes that “some regions can experience colder than normal temperatures associated with anomalous circulation patterns that drive cold air from the poles to the mid-latitudes.”

The report notes that the circulation patterns “are potentially a response to enhanced warming.” The writers conclude that the changes in both eastern and western regions are “actually consistent with the influence of human activities that have modified Earth’s climate in recent decades.” There are hedges there. “Potentially a response” is not persuasive, and “consistent with” does not mean “cause of.”

Those who point to hedges and shortcuts taken in claims of pending climate disasters are known as denialists by The New York Times. The Times has long been on a climate- change crusade. Search “climate change” and “denialism” on the paper’s website and you will find many articles on the topic, most recently April 9, 2026, and, in 2025, May 20; Sept. 11 and 18; Nov. 13; and more.

Those denounced as denialists are seen as rejecting scientific fact and being driven by corporate greed, indifference to Earth and its environments, or simple ignorance. Denialists are thought to be unaware of information that would, if absorbed, bring them around to the good sense that the activists embody. Activists themselves are ambivalent about information, however, quick to endorse scientific data that can be molded to support their cause and adept at ignoring data that do not.

Activists support the kind of regulation of resources that has made such enterprises as cattle raising and crop raising more expensive and more difficult. Activists also discount the cost of these and other regulations and their sometimes-doubtful success in achieving the announced aims. Zorhan Mandami made a big splash with his proposed socialist reforms in New York City, a path well established before he became mayor in 2025. Ten years earlier, New York City mandated salt and sugar warnings on menus in all city restaurants, no matter the size, at a cost close to $2,000 for each establishment. The costs were passed on to consumers. A study showed that the policy did not change consumer behavior (Dieterle).

And how about the recommendation of the government in the U.K. that a window in any new building should accommodate the cleaning reach of 95% of the population? This was recommended so that 95% of the inhabitants, including small, older women, could shine up 100% of the windows in their houses or apartments (Dangoor). Small, older men were not mentioned. Neither was cost.

Given the weight that climate change carries in elite opinion, it was refreshing to find that the debate between activists and denialists was rendered moot in recent work by a liberal icon, British author Ian McEwan. Set in 2119, his novel, What We Can Know (2025), offers the ultimate climate-change fantasy.

A Russian warhead was detonated by accident in the rising waters of the Atlantic (where was it supposed to land?). The explosion set off a tsunami that inundated most of England and Europe and left only an archipelago of mountain peaks. The narrator, Tom Metcalf, is a professor at a university happily located on the small stretch of England that survives.

A literary historian, Metcalf searches electronic archives for the works of one Francis Blundy, looking for a poem that Blundy is thought to have written for his wife in 2019 or thereabouts. The lost work is ominously known as “A Corona for Vivien.” A “corona” in this context is a series of linked sonnets. That sounds harmless and quaint. A “corona” is also a halo of light. But “Corona” / “Vivien” evokes “corona virus,” the dreaded SARS-CoV-2 virus that, with its own linked beginnings and endings, infected the world in 2020.

Metcalf intends to write a book about “A Corona for Vivien.” The poem is believed to have been at the center of a web of influential literary characters of 2010-2020, so for a historian the poem is well worth the effort it would take to find it. In 2119, Metcalf finds it possible to get on with the business he cares about. In 2020 he might well have been a scholar researching the Bloomsbury Group (1910-1930). Metcalf is indifferent to the political climate that the climate catastrophe has produced. He is a model scholar safe in a lofty and dry ivory tower.

What We Can Know is a pointed indictment of the denialist position, which is known as “the Derangement.” Derangement means an upsetting of the normal order of things, as in an upset of carefully made plans. But derangement also refers to insanity and mental disturbance (and bodily disturbance as well). During the novel’s period of “Derangement,” people refused to heed the warnings issued by climate-change activists. They were, McEwan would have it, deranged to do so. The book, like much sci fi, is a veiled portrait of the readers’ world, and a kind of metafiction, a side to sci fi that James Wallace Harris has pointed out.

What We Can Know was, I think, was written to warn us not to ignore the writing on the wall, or in this case, on the water. If we persist in our “Derangement,” we will get our just desserts in coming decades, perhaps sooner than the 2119 of the novel. In an interview with Kevin Power in The Irish Times last year, McEwan made his point. “I’ve been following politics for 50, 60 years,” he said, “and I’ve never felt quite this level of anxiety about the chaos, the lack of good leadership.”

Never? Since COVID hovers in the background of the climate catastrophe described in What We Can Know, we should ask about McEwan’s level of anxiety during COVID. Was he satisfied with how government leaders handled it? Does “good leadership” include the draconian measures of British, American, and other governments? They were often chaotic, contradictory, and even harmful. Few people considered them examples of “good leadership.”

I read McEwan’s book just after I finished A History of the World in Twelve Shipwrecks (2024) by David Gibbins and John Odin Jensen’s Stories from the Wreckage: A Great Lakes Maritime History Inspired by Shipwrecks (2019). Both books show how the past speaks to us through shipwrecks. What speaks to us from the underwater worlds of McEwan’s novel?

Jensen and Gibbins see shipwrecks as museums, of which there are many. “The Arab Republic of Egypt is rich with such sites,” Mahmoud Hagraw writes. An example is the city of Heracleion, which “encompasses remains of palaces, as well as several unique statues that feature a combination of ancient Egyptian and Ptolemaic sculpture styles.” These museums are not just about ancient history. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Hagraw notes, underwater museums are being constructed for both artistic and scientific reasons.

McEwan has imagined England as an underwater museum. The question that begs to be asked is why he does this and to what effect. We can imagine that divers will suit up and visit the ruins of Oxford. They will swim in and out of the University’s famous and ancient colleges, just as they now swim through and around immense, sunken wrecks. Divers will use their discoveries to reconstruct the time of “the inundation.” In doing so, they will parallel the work of divers today, who use shipwrecks to help historians reconstruct the societies of earlier centuries.

We don’t have photographs of life in earlier centuries, but the narrator of What We Can Know has a video of the pre-inundation world. The video records a virtual tour of a famous Oxford bookshop. The tape was made in 2018, when the world was still what it is today. He thinks not only of the bookshop (the famous Blackwell’s, no doubt) but also of nearby landmarks, the Bodleian Library (founded in 1602) and the Sheldonian (designed by Christopher Wren and built 1665-1669).

The bookstore and the Sheldonian still sit on Oxford’s famous Broad Street, but these structures, filled with books, papers, and all the apparatus of learning and reading, are now “silent in the watery dusk many feet below the surface” (p. 110). The Bodleian had wisely been relocated to a park in northern Wales and survives.

Thanks to AIArtShop for this image.

Watching the video, the narrator surveys thousands of books of history, science, biography, adventure, and all that has been imagined and recorded. At the time they were filmed, all volumes in the bookstore were “recently published.” Now, after the Inundation, the volumes are lost evidence of the productivity and intellectual richness of the past (see McEwan, pp. 97-99).

Their content has been digitized and can be called up with a few keystrokes. But readers who scroll through them are cut off from the material reality of the past. They are cut off from libraries, bookstores, and rare editions, in way that scrolling readers today are not cut off from these things. If you are a member of Chicago’s esteemed Newberry Library, you can ask to see a book two hundred years old (you will be suitably warned about how to handle old materials). Touch the book, open it, and you will find that its feel and smell are different from the feel and smell of a new book. A book is more than a text.

In the novel, different groups feel differently about the losses they have suffered. The older generation seems self-obsessed, stuck, and backward looking. Younger people also mourn the loss of the old world and its books, but they grow impatient with adults who cannot move beyond loss. How are the young going to forge a future from the wreckage of the past?

This is a tension that emerges in every age, when the young seem to want to set aside old problems. If McEwan is suggesting that the old only look behind them, perhaps he is also suggesting that the young should not only look ahead.

We might ask what the Vietnam era means to young people today. What did World War II mean to young people in the Vietnam era? Do young people know there was a was in Afghanistan that lasted some twenty years (2001-2021)? Can they think of a war that has been worth fighting? The young can be out of touch with their own time as well as with the past.

What We Can Know is sometimes viewed as a dystopian novel. But it is a thinly veiled portrait of the present, not of a dark and fearful future. One of the book’s most damning commentaries on the present is the book’s representation of reading.

People in the book read the way many people read now, measuring their progress through a text in terms of swipes rather than pages. Although readers in McEwan’s flooded world are cut off from the book objects of their past, they are not cut off from texts. Metcalf’s contemporaries can gaze at packed bookshelves under several feet of water. They see those books through screens and regard them in the way divers in Gibbins’s book see shipwrecks, as entombed remnants of the past.

We are becoming like them. When I bring The Wall Street Journal to a waiting room, I am the only person not looking at a screen and scrolling. Others might be reading a newspaper, but not one like the one I hold and fold. It seems that many modern readers have lost contact with books as physical objects, and with newspapers and magazines as objects as well.

We have become limited to digital texts and images, just as people in the novel are doing a century after the inundation McEwan writes about. They are reading the way we ourselves have begun to read, by scrolling screens, not by turning pages. What those people are missing readers today are already missing. Screens are the future, and beyond screens are implants that will make hand-held devices superfluous. It is only a matter of time.

It is heartening to know that a retro movement now encourages readers to read from books, to hold books and turn their pages. That’s a good thing because books as objects say things to us that we are not aware of hearing. Books have many shapes. Screens do not. Books have covers, typefaces, smells, textures, and weights. Nearly all of this is lost when texts are read on screen. The physical context and non-verbal physical content of books written in 1928 or 1972 or 2001 disappear when the book-object is left behind by its digitized text.

The children in McEwan’s book complain they don’t know much about the past that preoccupies their elders. The young have no guide to the future that they must create with their lives. The signal achievement of What We Can Know, or the first half of it, which concerns the flood and its aftermath, is to realize a world without a usable past that books and papers and earlier form preserve. Without a physical past, it seems as if time were just a ribbon of road, its point of origin lost, and its destination out of sight. McEwan suggests that people with no past to remember will also be deprived of a future to remember when it has passed.

If we look at writing that concerns issues of the day, not only topics such as climate change but also transgender rights, just war, immigration, and others, we see that controversies are characterized by intense polarization, with the lead taken, loudly, by progressives. Their viewpoint dominates most media. Writers of the radical left rarely acknowledge that the causes they champion are complex historical developments that have at least two sides. “Climate change” and its weight of ominous implications appear regularly on the pages of The Wall Street Journal and on television and radio news and digital outlets, always treated as if they are established facts that are confirmed by evidence on every side.

What we hear from these people, let me add, is not fake news. We have visual evidence that the ice caps are melting faster than they have in 1,500 years, and this development has consequences that have to be anticipated.

When I do not hear is what these people are willing to do about it. Will super-rich progressives give up their private jets, those notorious polluters? No. They will continue to concentrate their efforts on telling ordinary people what to do and on using their wealth to lobby governments (especially in California) to adopt rules that shape the fuel consumption of ordinary people and set the path for the nation.

Like New York officials who thought notices about salt and sugar, mandated on menus, would change eating habits, climate activists have no idea how their proposed remodeling of virtually all human activity would play out. They disregard the costs to industry of the massive changes that would be required for manufacturing to operate on solar or wind energy, or even on nuclear power. Ideology shapes their perceptions of material reality. Material reality itself is irrelevant to their decrees. That, in short, is neurosis at work.

Stephens does not say what neuroses lurk beneath anti-Semitism, but it is always said that neuroses are manifestations of deep discontents. Perhaps he does not need to say more about those discontents, since everybody is unhappy, to varying degrees, about something.

Anti-Semitism and climate-change fanaticism are expressive outlets. Climate-change extremists are, like most of us, unhappy about important things. Perhaps they intend their protests to relieve their inner discontents. I see their fanaticism as white noise that covers up frustration and sadness. So long as they do not resort to violence, the extremists, in the grip of neurosis, are more to be pitied than blamed.

As Christopher N. Rufo has pointed out, left-wing violence is increasing. As to right-wing violence, it appears that some of it is funded by the left—by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which is now accused of hiring undercover agents to join white supremacist groups and stoke violence (Taranto). This looks like fraud. It is certainly an attempt to shape material reality to suit SPLC’s ideology, making more racism for the group to denounce as its collect money from the left: neurosis on steriods.

May 2026

Sources

Dangoor, Natasha. “Tiny Windows Plague the U.K., and Old Ladies Are to Blame.” The Wall Street Journal. April 30, 2026. 1, 12.

Dieterle, Jarrett. “The Progressive War on Cheap Eats.” City Journal. Winter 2026. 61-63.

Gibbins, David. A History of the World in Twelve Shipwrecks. New York: St. Martin’s Press, 2024.

Hagraw, Mahmoud. “Underwater Museums.” Science in Art and Culture. 19 May 2024. https:// www.bibalex.org/SCIplanet/en/Article/Details.aspx?id=18003. Seen April 6, 2026.

Harris, James Wallace. Oct. 30, 2025. Classics of Science Fiction https://classicsofscience fiction.com/2025/10/30/what-we-can-know-by-ian-mcewan/. Seen April 26, 2026.

Inhofe, Jim, et al. “Refuting 12 Claims Made by Climate Alarmists.” [No date.] https://www.epw.senate. gov/public/_cache/files/4/a/4a86454f-4287-4d1c-ae5f-85a01b8c78b8/7E90482A76C15A7B2D2473E6EDC911C0.refuting-12-claims-made-by-climate-alarmists.pdf. Seen April 27, 2026.

McEwan, Ian. What We Can Know. New York: Alfred A. Knopf, 2025.

—— Interview. The Irish Times. https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/books/2025/10/05. Seen April 15, 2026.

Pelavin, Mark. “Book Review: What We Can Know, Ian McEwan.” Spectrum Culture. Dec 07, 2025. https://markpelavin.substack.com/p/book-review-what-we-can-know-ian. Seen April 4, 2026.

Power, Kevin. “What We Can Know by Ian McEwan. Review – the limits of liberalism.” The Guardian. Sept. 16, 2025. https://www.theguardian.com/books/2025/sep/16/what-we-can-know-by-ian-mcewan-review-the-limits-of-liberalism. Seen April 15, 2026.

Rufo, Christopher N. “The Derangement of California.” https://christopherrufo.com/p/the-derangement-of-california?img=https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3. amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2. Seen April 20, 2026.

—— “What’s Driving the Left’s Culture of Assassination.” https://christopherrufo.com/p/whats-driving-the-lefts-culture-of. Seen May 1, 2026.

Stanford Report. “Extreme weather winters are becoming more common in the U.S.” Go to https://news.stanford.edu/stories/2016/09/ extreme-weather-winters-becoming-common. Seen April 15, 2026.

Stephens, Brett. “Global Warming as Mass Neurosis.” The Wall Street Journal. July 1, 2008.

——-. “We Jews Have the Honor of Being Hated.” Commentary. 161:3, March 2026. 19-25.

Taranto, James. “The SPLC Is a Journalism Scandal.” The Wall Street Journal. May 1, 2026. A15.