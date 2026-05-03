Allen’s Substack

Allen’s Substack

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Asa Boxer's avatar
Asa Boxer
May 3

Not sure why anyone reads McEwan. He suffers from acute leftbrainitis, and his writing is never enlightening or even remotely interesting. I suppose he has an audience among the new atheists, but one would expect even they would prefer a trashy paperback romance or a decent work of detective fiction. The accusation of "denialism" is the same as "heretic" and is essentially a conversation stopper and a form of ad hominem meant to taunt those who dare question the authority of believers in the latest thing. A shame the climate activism has made such a mess of things considering that there have been some changes worthy of our notice (as you mention). The way things are going, however, the actual environmental issues that matter will never be attended to because they have no political play.

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