Allen’s Substack

Allen’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
1d

Thanks Allen, interesting read. Fascinating that the income and UPF's go up together! Makes sense once you explained it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Allen Frantzen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture