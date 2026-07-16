Allen’s Substack

Allen’s Substack

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Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
Jul 16

Very enjoyable read Allen. Many thanks. I remember Jackie. I was young but I was very aware of her. Both she and JFK were remarkable. I had never heard of Folsom so that was new and she sounds like quite a woman.

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